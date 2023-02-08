Mountain Top native competes in Little League Home Run Derby East Regional

12-year-old Avery Brace participated in the East Regional event in Kansas City, MO to qualify for final round later this month in Williamsport

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — The Little League World Series is just around the corner... but last weekend the regional rounds of the Little League Home Run Derby were held. In the derby was a little leaguer from Luzerne County.

Mountain Top native Avery Brace is fresh off his trip to Kansas City, participating in the East Regional T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby.

Earlier this season, Avery participated in the qualifying event held at the Mountain Top Area Little league. He hit 45 home runs to earn his place in the East Regional finals.

Brace was one of 10 players in the East region and finished in third place with 33 homers. Good enough to make it to the finals taking place during the Little League World Series.

Brace says hitting home runs in a Major League stadium was overwhelming.

"I was still very nervous. It took me a round or two to just get into a flow and get rid of all my nerves, but standing in the batter's box of the Royals stadium and hitting from there was cool," Brace said.

Knowing you're the one who's representing Northeastern and Central PA in this tournament in Williamsport, what does that mean to you?

" It means a lot. I never imagined being in the position to represent all of that. I'm just surprised," said Brace.