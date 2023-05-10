Milton Boy's Soccer finish off a sensational September

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — September was a sensational month for the Milton Boys’ Soccer team. The Black Panthers posting a (9-1) record and beating 4-time state champion Lewisburg 3-2 back on the 27th of last month. “Team effort. I mean when we life each other up and not focus on the individual efforts then that is when we play our best,” said Brett.

On the front-end strikers Evan Yoder and Dominic Ballo are piling up points with the goals and assists. Keeper Jonah Strobel has been solid in net and Ethan Hamilton is there to sweep out anyone trying to score.



“We just have been playing together in club and just working together like I said. That has allowed us to get much better,” said Dominic



“We put in a lot of work you know the off-season was crazy. Our coach our speed and agility coach Rick Lincoln put us through a couple of tough drills,” said Ethan.



Last year in the District IV playoffs Milton lost to Warrior Run in the quarterfinals and eventually Lewisburg beat Danville to win the District IV title. We'll that is where Milton would like to be and so far this season with a 3-2 win over the Green Dragons Milton is headed in the right direction.