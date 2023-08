By the end of the month, we'll be covering high school football. Newswatch 16 Sports spoke with the head coaches in the Lackawanna League, old and new.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Coaches Shane Grodack (Western Wayne), Scot Wasilchak (Valley View), and Harry Armstrong (Riverside) weigh in on new head coaches in the league this season during the Lackawanna League Media Day held at the Regal Room in Olyphant.

But before the football, it was a time to reflect, holding a moment of silence for former Dunmore Bucks head coach Jack Henzes, who passed away last week.