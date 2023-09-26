Harmony in the hallways at Schuylkill Haven

Haven senior Augustus Warke performs in the Hurricane hallways. “About two weeks every time that I can get in early and get a chance, I like playing for people and it just helps for a better atmosphere in the mornings. It sets everyone off in a good mood,” said Augustus. Augustus, or Auggie for short, is the quarterback for the Hurricanes (4-1) football team. Catasauqua comes in Friday night and has another chance to fine-tune this offense. “Being a musician, you have to have your composure up on stage, and in the same way, you have to have it out on the field. So, the two are intertwined in that way,” added Auggie. Auggie started with the guitar around the same time as football. And didn't start singing until two years ago. And recently, he started performing at live events.

“I would say go with what your heart tells you. If music really makes you happy, you should pursue it,” again said Auggie.



Auggie is close with his father Jeremy. His band, Jeremiah James and the Revival will open for country music star Travis Tritt on Thursday, October 5th, in Reading.



“Me and my dad, we have a pretty strong relationship overall. I would say through thick and thin, we are always there for each other. And I play in his band every once in a while, so it's a good family bond for sure,” said Auggie.



Auggie plans to join the Army Reserve Officer Training Corp to study physical therapy next year and will also keep his music career alive.



“I think they tend to like it a lot. I know that the teachers are really enthusiastic about it, and the kids have been complimenting me about it, so it feels pretty good to give something back that makes everyone feel good in the morning,” said Auggie again.



Auggie has been performing here in the mornings at Schuylkill Haven High School for the last

two weeks, and on October 14th, he will be at the Haven in Harvest at Stoyer's Dam from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.