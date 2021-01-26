Local Schools, Teams Opt In and Out As MAC Announces Winter Sports Season

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Middle Athletic Conference officially announced plans to play an abbreviated winter sports season today, but not all of our local MAC schools and teams will participate.
King's previously announced they will not play. Lycoming and Wilkes opted in for all their respective sports, while Misericordia will play women's basketball, but not men's basketball.
"It's been a challenge at times," Lycoming Director of Athletics Mike Clark said via Zoom. "A lot of meetings where you absolutely spin your wheels and a lot of meetings where you question whether you're going to be able to do it, but as schools figured out the testing piece, then you feel better about the likelihood of doing it. Probably 35% of our students are varsity athletes, right? It's a significant part of who we are."
"The opportunity to compete in winter sports, we're excited about that," Misericordia Director of Athletics Chuck Edkins added. "We believe we have the protocols put in place, as all the presidents do to say 'let's play.' It's about the student-athlete and that's the unique and wonderful aspect of Division III, where the student-athlete is definitely the priority here. Our men's basketball team had more conversations among themselves. They came together as a unit and said, 'you know what? I just don't think this is the time for men's basketball to compete' and we ran it up the flagpole and our administration agreed and here we go."