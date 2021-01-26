Local Schools, Teams Opt In and Out As MAC Announces Winter Sports Season

Local Athletic Directors Explain the Decision-Making Process On Playing in the MAC Winter Sports Season

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Middle Athletic Conference officially announced plans to play an abbreviated winter sports season today, but not all of our local MAC schools and teams will participate.

King's previously announced they will not play. Lycoming and Wilkes opted in for all their respective sports, while Misericordia will play women's basketball, but not men's basketball.

"It's been a challenge at times," Lycoming Director of Athletics Mike Clark said via Zoom. "A lot of meetings where you absolutely spin your wheels and a lot of meetings where you question whether you're going to be able to do it, but as schools figured out the testing piece, then you feel better about the likelihood of doing it. Probably 35% of our students are varsity athletes, right? It's a significant part of who we are."