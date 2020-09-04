Local photographer and artist draws sports pictures during the COVID-19 pandemic

Bobby Gaetano worked in education most of his life and always had a love of photography

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Bobby Gaetano is retired and lives in Black Creek Township near Hazleton in Luzerne County. A former high school art teacher Bobby loves to draw and as this COVID-19 pandemic spread and forced everyone to stay at home he found plenty of time to be creative.

"Just inspiration wise some of it involves spring sports the boy's of summer baseball golf pictures. It' kept me busy and I guess it's gave me food for thought for art and got me back into the drawings that I had pushed it away side for the camera," said Bobby.

As an Orioles fan there's a Jim Palmer piece and one of the skip Earl Weaver.All the major sports in the United States are shutdown and that includes one of our favorite pastimes baseball.

"Here's a water color and he was my favorite all time picture, probably my all time favorite player," again said Bobby.

As a freelance photographer Bobby is missing the kids and the games.

"For Instagram and Facebook just finally saying this that I am missing this drastically. I can't even imagine what the kids are going through. Really don't even know what it would of been like missing my senior year," added Bobby.

Bobby is not only a skilled photographer and artist he spent time 6 years

as at middle school principal in the Loyalsock Township School District, another

24 with the Crestwood School District and then spent time as a Superintendent

in a few schools across the state

"So I think that it is very difficult for the parents to feel the stress of having to

work with their children on a home school type atmosphere," said Bobby.

Who can forget the greatest of all time Michael Jordan and Arnold Palmer and Bobby's love of music with some of the legends that we've come to love.