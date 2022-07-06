Local Golf Pro Mike Molino Qualifies For The 42nd US Senior Open At Saucon Valley CC In Bethlehem

Molino shot a -3 (68) at Indiana Country Club back in May

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Last month playing in a US Senior Open qualifier Mike Molino the head golf pro at the Country Club of Scranton playing at the Indiana Country Club near Pittsburgh shot a -3 under 68 to qualify for this major golf event. Once the news broke Molino's first phone call was to his wife.

"You know it was interesting the first person that I called was my wife. It kind of left me speechless and broke down a bit there. And then I called some people that we're very important to me in my life coming up from when I started and then the 3 1/2 hour ride home went by in a blur just people calling and texting and yeah I was very proud," said Mike.

To qualify Molino had to outlast James Chung in a one hole playoff.

"It was a good day. The golf course was in great shape. I got on a little run in the middle of the round and made 3 birdies in a row. When I came in I asked hopefully if it was good enough and the scorekeeper said well it looks like it is going to be close," added Mike.

Mike is looking forward to getting down to the Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem for the 42nd US Senior Open and be alongside some of the greats of the game.

Am I looking forward? Yeah I would like to see Bernard Langer I guess would be one of the guys that I would like to see," again said Mike.

June is a busy month for Mike running tournaments and providing lessons to the golf members. Through all that he is hoping time to tune up for Saucon Valley.

"It has been a dream come true. To play in a major is one of my dreams all along. What am I hoping to do is to be around for the weekend," said Mike.

