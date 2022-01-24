Local champions in Coal Cracker 2022 Wrestling Tournament

Hundreds of area wrestlers descended on Lehighton Area for the wrestling tournament and several wrestlers from our area came out champions.

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Lehighton Area High School was the host of the 2022 Coal Cracker wrestling tournament.

Wrestling at 132 pounds... Drew Howell from Honesdale and Jorven Rodriguez of Hazleton Area...

Second period winding down.. but Howell gets the pin and the championship at 132.

Then at 126 pounds... Wallenpaupack's Gunnar Myers facing Jackson Maby from Blue Ridge. Myers puts Maby against the ropes as the clock is winding down.. Myers the champion in his weight class.

At 113 pounds... Mark Ortiz of Stroudsburg and Cole Henry from Lackawanna Trail.. this was a close match.. Cole Henry gets the win for Trail.

AT 120... it was the championship match of Jadens.... Jaden Colwell from Wallenpaupack and Jaden Pepe of Wyoming Area... Pepe having a solid season so far and extends his undefeated season to 26-0 here in the tournament.

"Gives me a good look at how it's gonna be down the road at regionals and states like it gives me It opens my options. It was awesome. It was returned and I lost in the finals last year. So it's nice to make it back to the finals," said Wyoming Area junior Jaden Pepe.

Finally, the 106 pound matchup between Luke Sirianni of Abington Heights and Colton Wade of Sullivan County... this one lasted less than a minute.. Sirianni with the pin to win... he too holds on to his undefeated season thus far. The Coal Cracker Tournament always a good gauge on the season.