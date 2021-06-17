Despite late-inning rally, Tunkhannock softball falls to Beaver in AAAA state championship

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Tunkhannock Tigers softball team took on Beaver Area in the PIAA 'AAAA' State Championship Thursday afternoon at Penn State University.
Despite a late-inning comeback by the Tigers that sent the game to extra innings, Beaver Area came out on top 5-4.
Tunkhannock beat Hamburg handily, 8-0, in their state quarterfinal matchup.
The Tigers' Kaya Hannon tossed a two-hitter as Tunkhannock tamed Bethlehem Catholic, 5-1, in the State 'AAAA' softball semi-finals.
