Line Mountain, Tri-Valley Celebrate State Softball Titles

Eagles and Bulldogs Win the Class 2A and 1A PIAA Softball Championships Respectively

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Line Mountain beat Ligonier Valley 1-0 in 9 innings to capture the Class 2A championship on Thursday. On Friday, Tri-Valley followed that up by knocking off West Greene 2-1 in the Class 1A title. Both the Eagles and Bulldogs won on walkoffs. Kaely Walshaw had the game-winning hit for Line Mountain. Allison Huhn was the hero for Tri-Valley. About as exciting as it gets.

"This game was so much bigger than playing for the team," Walshaw said. "It was playing for the whole community and the way they just got behind us, it really boosted everyone's morale and we ended up clutching it."

"This is just awesome," Line Mountain High School Principal Jeff Roadcap said. "These girls have been a special group obviously, and we're all very proud of them for the community. It was a tough year for everybody and like I said, a team like this, a group of girls like this, they got us through a tough year."

"I'm just elated for the team The Schuylkill League is a tough league and we're taking a championship back to Schuylkill County," Tri-Valley Softball Coach Marty Shade said. "It's another one for the county. I'm so proud."