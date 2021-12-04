Lewisburg native makes bowling history by converting 7-10 split on live TV for first time in 30 years

There was also a major championship in bowling over the weekend - the Bowling Proprietors' Association U.S. Open.
Competing Sunday was Anthony Neuer, son of former PBA champion Andy Neuer.
Newswatch 16 featured Anthony and his sister, Alexis, a few years back.
Now 18 years old, Anthony was looking to become the youngest major winner in PBA history.
The Lewisburg-native was the three-seed and shot a 236 to win his first match against Cristian Azcona.
With a spot in the championship on the line, he lost to Jakob Butturff 257-203, but the lefty still made the shot of the tournament, converting a spare on a 7-10 split - the first on live, national TV since 1991.
He's only a rookie and has a bright future. Chris Vai won the title.