Lewisburg Boys, Bloomsburg Girls Claim State Soccer Titles; Marian Catholic Second in Girls Volleyball

HERSHEY, Pa. — In this wrap-up of championship Saturday in the PIAA for local soccer and volleyball teams, the Lewisburg boys soccer team wins the PIAA Class 2A state title 6-0 over Deer Lakes, the Bloomsburg girls soccer team wins the same title 1-0 over North Catholic and the Marian Catholic girls volleyball team falls to Clarion Area 3-0 in the PIAA Class 1A state title.