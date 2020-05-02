Lafayette Coach Fran O'Hanlon on Leo O'Boyle

Former Scranton Prep star, Leo O'Boyle, is getting some starts as a Freshman at Lafayette.

Like I said, for us, we were struggling a little bit because Justin Jaworski was our leading scorer and we needed another scorer, somebody to take the pressure off." explained Lafayette Coach O'Hanlon. "Leo has done that for us, he stretches the defense, plays very hard . He's playing the wing for us right now and like I said, he's really come on and done a good job for us." explained Fran.

Steve Lloyd asked: What did you like about him when you were recruiting him?