Lafayette Coach Fran O'Hanlon on Leo O'Boyle

Like I said, for us, we were struggling a little bit because Justin Jaworski was our leading scorer and we needed another scorer, somebody to take the pressure off." explained Lafayette Coach O'Hanlon. "Leo has done that for us, he stretches the defense, plays very hard . He's playing the wing for us right now and like I said, he's really come on and done a good job for us." explained Fran.
Steve Lloyd asked: What did you like about him when you were recruiting him?
"Well, that he could shoot the ball, I like shooters, he can put the ball into the basket. He had good size, he was competitive, he comes from a good basketball area. O'Hanlon suggested. "You know John Bucci did a great job as far as coaching him and his High School Coach, Coach Kettel , I thought he had very good fundamentals and for us he wasn't that far away. As you know, at Lafayette, he is a a great student.