Lancers season put on hold after dramatic game winning shot in 2nd round of state basketball playoffs

Reserve player gets the start and hits the game winner with 1.5 seconds left on the clock

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — it was March 11th that Elijah Gair hit the game winning "3" against Camp Hill in the 2nd round of the state basketball playoffs. That shot propelled Loyalsock into the quarterfinals to face Neumann-Goretti, but that game was postponed due the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

"Ever since I was a little younger it's been kind of like a dream of mine to play with him (Aiden) on a team and this was the only year to do it. I didn't play much throughout the season, and getting that starting spot and playing with him throughout the playoffs was great, and hitting that shot it felt really good. I was happy I didn't go out with a loss, or have him go out with a loss his senior season," said Elijah.

"It's definitely upsetting because I would rather go out on top or with a loss and just know that my season is over because that's how it happened,"

said Aiden.

As the Lancers move into the state quarterfinals in 3A and improve their overall record to (28-1) on the season-not only is it hard for the players to understand it is equally hard not to be able to give Coach Insinger a crack at winning a state championship.

"I think that it will be the best record that Loyalsock has ever had to only have one loss this season so I am no mad about that, but I am mad that we couldn't get to finish our season," said Rees.

"Here is a guy that doesn't have a state title and here we are having a good season and we are final 8 and just 3 games away from a state championship. So it's definitely something that you want to keep pushing forward and see what happens," said Dane.

The Gair brothers have a basketball hoop in their driveway. Rees Watkins has been keeping busy while doing landscaping, and Dane Armson is missing baseball but keeping a routine is keeping him going.

"A little body weight exercise or go for a run. Get my school work done and eat healthy and doing outside work that I have to do," again said Dane

"For our football team we overachieved people didn't think that we we're going to be something and basketball everyone doubted us. No one really knew what we had. We knew personally what we had but we just had to show everybody. I think everyone is proud of the outcome," again said Aiden.