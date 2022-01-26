Lancers Beat Panthers in Super 16 Showdown Despite "One of Our Worst Games of the Year"

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Our Super 16 Showdown Tuesday night in boys basketball wasn't much of a showdown. Number 4 Loyalsock ran out to a 12-point halftime lead and beat 5th-ranked Bloomsburg by 27.
In the middle of the action for the Lancers - their 6'5" senior, Saraj Ali. The All-State forward scored a season-high 28 points, and snagged 17 rebounds. The 75-48 win snaped the Panthers' 10-game winning streak and the win streak for the Lancers is now 8-straight games.
"I think that it was really important because we needed to pick up the tempo," Ali said after the game. "If we don't let them get into that zone we just push the ball then they can't set up in the zone. So I just felt like it was a good surge and we needed that a little 3:00 minute fast break. The month of February is really big because we states and districts and PHAC's coming up and districts in March. So I think that if you peak at the right time you can get on a roll and we got another shot at states."
"The difference is that we picked up our energy level a couple of notches and this is kind of a good game and a bad game," Loyalsock Boys Basketball Coach Ron Insinger said. "The good was we just beat a quality team and the bad was it was probably one of our worst games of the year, but still they found a way to win and that a sign of a good team."