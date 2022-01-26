Lancers Beat Panthers in Super 16 Showdown Despite "One of Our Worst Games of the Year"

"I think that it was really important because we needed to pick up the tempo," Ali said after the game. "If we don't let them get into that zone we just push the ball then they can't set up in the zone. So I just felt like it was a good surge and we needed that a little 3:00 minute fast break. The month of February is really big because we states and districts and PHAC's coming up and districts in March. So I think that if you peak at the right time you can get on a roll and we got another shot at states."