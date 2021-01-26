Goalkeeper From Holy Redeemer-Lance McGrane Commits To Michigan State

All-state goalie joins the Spartans in the Big 10 Conference this fall

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — An all-state selection in 2020 at goalkeeper for Holy Redeemer Lance McGrane now 18-years old made the commitment to play Men's Soccer at Michigan State official last week.

"Obviously I am super happy with the decision that I made. I am super excited for the next four years. Going through the process it was really stressful. More this year than I have seen that other people have had in the past because of the coronavirus and not having the ability to be seen from these top level programs like Michigan State," said Lance.

Lance provided the Royals with quality keeping on the back line with 112 saves in 13 games with 14 goals allowed and 6 clean sheets. Sparty is getting toughness, tenacity and a technically sound player from District 2 and the Wyoming Valley Conference.

"For the most part when I play I play a decently demanding game and at the Division I level you definitely need that," again said Lance.

When Lance gets to East Lansing he joins a Men's Soccer program that has won (3) Big 10 championships. One in 2012, 2008 and 2004. Indiana has the most in the Big 10 with 14.

"Actually I knew it was New Years and Coach Rensing the head coach there he me and gave me the offer and you know I went with it," added Lance.

🚨 Get your 📆 out! Spartan Soccer is BACK!



One month from today we will open the 2021 campaign! Details on venues and times to come!#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/06d54B1Kde — MSU Men's Soccer (@MSUmsoccer) January 19, 2021

McGrane helped the Royals reach the District 2 "AA" semifinals with 8 wins. One year removed from a 3 win season.

"I am not really sure how I came to become a goalkeeper, but you play for the community team like the KIngston LIghtning and someone didn't' show up to play in goal and hey like Lance get in there so that is how it happened," said Lance.

McGrane will be a quick learner for the Spartans surrounded by some good keepers. The Big 10 fall schedule has yet to be announced.