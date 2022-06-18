Lake-Lehman's Nick Finarelli To Pitch for Virginia Tech in College

Finarelli Happy to Be a Future Hokie

KINGSTON, Pa. — Nick Finarelli pitches without the weight of the recruitment process on his shoulders. The Lake-Lehman pitcher has been committed to Virginia Tech for nearly two years now.

"Just felt like home," Finarelli explained. "So, it was a no-brainer, but thankful to get it out of the way early, thankful for the opportunity. It's really cool."

Now a senior, Finarelli is proving he's quite the prospect. Not just physically, but mentally, and no one knows that better than his battery mate, and second-cousin, Monmouth-bound, Graedon Finarelli.

"Nick's just a very effective pitcher, the younger Finarelli said. "He can get through a lot, a very tough mindset. I feel like he can beat anything when he's on that mound."

Finarelli trains for the next level here at "The Next Level" in Kingston and when he reaches that level, he and the Black Knights expect him to succeed.

"I feel like he's going to do very well in college," Graedon said. "He just has the mindset to just win."

"I think he could step right in and start for V-Tech," Lake-Lehman Baseball Coach Mike Sholtis added. "The kid's worked so hard the last three, four years to get to where he wants to be and I really think he's got a bright future with V-Tech and then beyond."

Congrats @LLKnightsSports baseball!!! On to the @PIAASports quarterfinals, Thursday!!!! Go knights!!! — LL Knights Athletics (@LLKnightsSports) June 6, 2022

A bright future, joining a program that's enjoying the present.

"Yeah, they're still playing," Nick said of Virginia Tech, who faces Oklahoma in the Super Regionals this weekend. "They're going to Super Regional now. They're all a good group of guys and they're playing really well right now. So, it's cool to watch."