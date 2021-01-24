Lake-Lehman Remains Undefeated After 50-23 Win Over Wyoming Area

Black Knights Show Potential in Dual Win Over Warriors

LEHMAN, Pa. — Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Area both came into their Saturday dual a perfect 3-0, tied on top the Wyoming Valley Conference Division II standings, but it was the Black Knights that dominated the dual.

Including a couple of forfeits, Lake-Lehman won nine bouts, picking up bonus points in six of them. Nick Zaboski won his match with a pin. The defending district champion and his coach told Newswatch 16 they like what they're seeing on the mat.

"I learned that our team had a lot more than I actually initially thought we had," Zaboski, a senior at Lake-Lehman, said. "There's a lot of kids that came back this year from last year and are bringing it a lot harder in the room and on the mats than they were last year. Kevin Burke, I'm super impressed with, along with our brand new heavyweight, Chad Honeywell. They're both really bringing it this year and making a huge difference for our team. I would love to make another state run with this team like we did my freshman year. We have a lot of the kids back like we did our freshman year. We're all a bunch of hammers and we're better than we were then. That's for sure."

"The biggest part is as a team, we wrestle well," added Lake-Lehman Wrestling Coach Jay Konigus. "We have a lot of good individuals this year. We're a tight-knit group here. Wyoming Area, hats off to them. They got a really good team. They got a lot of really good individuals also. I was really happy with the kids with their conditioning-wise and everything we're doing in the room. Our potential is pretty high. I'm very pleased with the kids."