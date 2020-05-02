Lexi Schecherly the 8th grade wrestler at Lake Lehman

WVC record of (17-2)

Lexi Schecherly is her name. It's one you will remember over the next few years as she hits the mats on the varsity scene in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

But already this 14 year old 100lb 8th grader is making a name for himself in her 3rd year in this sport.

"Someone said you walked by the door here when you we're in 6th grade. Why were you so inquisitive? We'll my little brother grabbed his wrestling shoes and dangled them in my face and said he would beat me in it. So I kind of said OK! And then we wrested and I just destroyed him," said Lexi.

"Yeah she came in here in 7th grade which was a year ago. First girl that I ever coached and she has a lot of talent," said Josh.

That talent produced a (17-2) record this season. She has received great coaching and trains year round in Folk-style, Free-style and Greco Roman and is now part of the PA U14 national team and recently won the USA Women's New Jersey middle school national championship.

"I beat someone named Tae and it was like :10 seconds left and it was 0-0 and I scored two," again said Lexi.

"She came into the season and I could tell the progression that she has made and how much better that she has gotten over the summer. When you wrestle all year round like that you are definitely going to advance," again said Josh.

Lexi's next goal is to win the upcoming Wyoming Valley Conference junior high tournament. It will take place on February 8th at Pittston Area high school and in the same tournament a season ago she placed 5th.

"I don't really care about what I'm wrestling boy or girl. It doesn't really matter to me, but yes the boys are like I would say they are more like strength and the girl's are technique," added Lexi.

"You don't have to have all the strength in the world. I would take technique any day and that's what she has. She is very technical.. She uses her hips and her motions to her advantage. So she gets in hairy situations with an opponent she will use their moves against them which is deadly when you are a wrestler, " added Josh.