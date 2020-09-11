Lake-Lehman Girls Soccer Team Win District Title In Dramatic Ending

The Black Knights kept the ball out of the goal in the final seconds, beating Holy Redeemer 1-0 in the District Title

FORTY FORT, Pa. — The Lake-Lehman girls soccer team beat Holy Redeemer 1-0 in the District II Class AA title on Saturday, but the Lady Royals gave the Black Knights a fight. This game came down literally to the final second, when senior goalkeeper Emma Stroud made an initial save and watched a second chance shot go wide as the clock hit triple zeros.

"It was literally like a last second play and we did our best and thank God it went wide because we were a little nervous there," Lake-Lehman Girls Soccer Coach Kelly Adamshick said. "They're a great team and it was a fight the whole way through. We got a great goal early on and we just held on."