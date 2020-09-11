Lake-Lehman Girls Soccer Team Grateful for District Title During Uncertainty

FORTY FORT, Pa. — The Lake-Lehman girls soccer team held off Holy Redeemer win their second straight district title over the weekend. During the pandemic, it was an opportunity the Black Knights weren’t sure they’d even get. So they’re grateful for the chance to claim their championship.
"Even from preseason, our team was preparing for this moment, whether we had a season or not," Lake-Lehman senior goalkeeper Emma Stroud said. "We were going to leave nothing on the field. We were going to give all we got. We didn't know if we were even going to get a season and I'm glad we did. I'm thankful for our Superintendent, our school board, everyone who made this possible. I'm very, very thankful."
"In the beginning, we're were like, 'we're going to take it week by week,'" Lake-Lehman Girls Soccer Coach Kelly Adamshick added. "You don't know what's going to happen. Everybody put their effort in full, let's see what we can do and each week we were like 'alright, we're still going, we might be able to make this happen' and finally districts came around and we were like 'OK, now we have to do it for real.'"