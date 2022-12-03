x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Lady Vikes Move On to State Quarterfinals After 36-Point Win Over Blue Bombers

Riverside Reacts to their Dominant Win in the Second Round of the PIAA Class 3A State Tournament

HAZLETON, Pa. — Seven local teams punched their tickets to the quarterfinal round with wins on Friday, including the Riverside girls. The Lady Vikes dismantled Palmerton in a 36-point win. This was a game many expected to be close - a Super 16 Showdown between two ranked teams. Instead, it was a Riverside rout. This is a talented team clearly peaking at the right time.

RELATED: Riverside Girls Take Down Palmerton 64-28 in PIAA Class 3A Second Round Rout

RELATED: Lavelle Scores 30 to Lead Riverside to 57-29 Win Over Towanda in States

RELATED: Lavelle Leads Riverside Girls to 39-33 Win Over Western Wayne in District Championship

"It feels terrific," Riverside Girls Basketball Coach Jack Mekilo said after Riverside's 64-28 win. "That's a really good Palmerton team over there. We just jumped them early and things got away from them, but I'm real proud of my kids. They love being together and that's all we're talking about. We just want to stay together as long as we can. We just want to keep it rolling. I think right now we can play with anybody. We're a much different team than we were in the beginning of the season, and as you saw tonight, we're playing our best basketball right now."

The Lady Vikes will play Imhotep Charter in the quarterfinals, Tuesday at 6:00 at Bethlehem Liberty High School. 

 

In Other News

Lady Vikes Move On to State Quarterfinals After 36-Point Win Over Blue Bombers