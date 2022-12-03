Lady Vikes Move On to State Quarterfinals After 36-Point Win Over Blue Bombers

HAZLETON, Pa. — Seven local teams punched their tickets to the quarterfinal round with wins on Friday, including the Riverside girls. The Lady Vikes dismantled Palmerton in a 36-point win. This was a game many expected to be close - a Super 16 Showdown between two ranked teams. Instead, it was a Riverside rout. This is a talented team clearly peaking at the right time.

"It feels terrific," Riverside Girls Basketball Coach Jack Mekilo said after Riverside's 64-28 win. "That's a really good Palmerton team over there. We just jumped them early and things got away from them, but I'm real proud of my kids. They love being together and that's all we're talking about. We just want to stay together as long as we can. We just want to keep it rolling. I think right now we can play with anybody. We're a much different team than we were in the beginning of the season, and as you saw tonight, we're playing our best basketball right now."