Lady Tigers fall to Neshannock in state title game

Southern Columbia faced off with Neshannock for the PIAA 2A girls basketball championship in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — For the second straight day, District IV took to the court here at the Giant Center. This time, Southern Columbia taking on Neshannock in the PIAA Class 2A girls title.

The Tigers won a record 12th state title in football, as well as the state title in girls soccer this school year, but this would be the first-ever championship in girls basketball.

Ava Novak opened up the scoring. Early 3 for Southern.

But the story of the first half was the Lancers' press and the Tigers' inability to break it. Trap in the corner leads to an easy bucket for Aaralyn Nogay. 19-11 Neshannock after one.

2nd quarter, the Tiger battle back. Summer Tillett. Gets the roll. That caps an 8-0 run to tie the game at 19, but they trailed 30-25 at the half. Team-high 20 points for Tillett.

3rd quarter, the 6'1" Mairan Haggerty took over on both ends of the floor. The emphatic block. Then the huge three. She had a game-high 23 points. Southern Columbia can look to Neshannock for inspiration. They lost to Mt. Carmel Area in the title game last year. They come back to win it this year.

62-56 the final score. Southern Columbia settles for silver after an incredible run.

"Just how proud of you of your team? 29 wins? Making it to Hershey?"

"That's what we talked about: they have nothing to be ashamed of. They… Sorry… That's the thing that hurts because these guys are a great team. They played great all year," said Kami Traugh, Southern Columbia head coach. "And to have two losses? Teams would love that and they worked hard. They're a great team and the hard part is to see them upset about not accomplishing the ultimate goal."

"It sucks. It's disappointing that we lost, but it's just another game. We have the rest of our lives and unfortunately, we just couldn't finish today like we usually do and I am so proud of this team. I couldn't have asked for a better team and a better way to end my senior year," said senior Summer Tillett.