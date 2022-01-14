Lady Royals On Track For A 7th Landmark Conference Championship In A Row

The Lady Royals are (11-2) on the season in Division III Women's Basketball in 2021-2022

SCRANTON, Pa. — Back on track after a shortened season in 2021 Head Coach Nick DiPillo has his Lady Royals right where they want to be with 11 wins and 2 losses and a roster ripe with returning starters. Add in transfer Abby Anderson from Saint Francis Brooklyn and that extra experience is paying off with production on the offensive end.

"We are fortunate to have an experienced roster back. Obviously adding Abby a graduate transfer who has played at a high level really helps, but we brought back everybody on our roster from a year ago," said Nick.

Anderson played locally at Holy Cross high-school. She understands the history associated with winning here and is grateful for the opportunity to come back home.

"I said it before to several people that it is kind of awesome that my career is going to end where it started. I used to come to the little biddy camps around here when I was 6-7 years old. So I kind of grew up in this gym and that is why it's even more sentimental than most because like I said I grew up practicing here and started to develop my game here and like the finished product is going to be in this place," said Abby.

We'll dating back to the 2014-2015 season that is the last time the Lady Royals didn't win a Landmark Conference Championship. If they can get another one this season that would make it 7 in a row.

"You never want to be the year to break that-that Landmark tradition. And I think that is what holds so true to all of us is that all of us know the tradition and we know what people in the past have worked for and we have really come to embrace that and that is what we are all striving for," said Emily.

The National Championship banner from the 1984-1985 team that finished (31-1) that year still hangs inside the Long Center. It a reminder that chasing more than conference championships is the goal here at Scranton.