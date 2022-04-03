Lady Bucks React to District Championship Win Over Scranton Prep

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are three more games at Mohegan Sun Arena Friday and five more Saturday, but it's hard to imagine any of them living up to what we saw Thursday night. Top-ranked Dunmore survived #5 Scranton Prep's best shot by a point without Ciera Toomey.

The Lady Bucks' star went down in the first half with a knee injury that knocked her out of the game, hopefully not for the state tournament. The Classics came back to take the lead, but Moriah Murray's late bucket gave Dunmore the lead for good. After a missed free throw and missed put-back attempt, Dunmore survived with a 43-42 win, an instant Classic, but one the Lady Bucks wanted for Toomey.

"It was definitely a super fun game to play in," Dunmore senior guard Mia Blume said. "Ciera (Toomey) going down, you never want to see that happen, but we had to finish the job for her. That game was for her today. It was a one-point game. So we knew we just had to play like we were playing the whole game, don't do anything we wouldn't do if the game was a bigger lead, anything. Just play how we always play. It's going to be one day at a time now. We're going to celebrate this win, go in to practice getting ready for states and hopefully bring it home."