Lady Bucks claim Super 16 Trophy

The Dunmore Lady Bucks were presented with the Super 16 Trophy Thursday as the top team in our area.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUNMORE, Pa. — There was a healthy debate this year in the sports department on who to give our Super 16 Trophy to in girls basketball.

Dunmore, Jim Thorpe, Southern Columbia, and Northumberland Christian all had compelling arguments, but in the end, only one team could finish number one.

For the 5th time in the last 9 years, that team is Dunmore.

The Lady Bucks received their latest trophy this week.

They finished the season 25-2, one of three area teams to finish with just two losses.

One of those losses was to a nationally ranked team in New Jersey. The other was to Jim Thorpe in the state playoffs, after Ciera Toomey's ACL injury in the district final.

Dunmore won the regular-season meeting.

After COVID ended their postseason run two straight years, the Lady Bucks looked ready to win a state title.

It didn't work out, but they are once again our top team.

"It's pretty incredible when you think about the coverage area of WNEP that a small town from Dunmore can accomplish this and it's really a community thing, too. We take a lot of pride in being from Dunmore and so many members of this community have contributed to our team getting here," said Ben O'Brien, Dunmore Girls Basketball coach.

"I just think with how the season ended, it obviously wasn't what we wanted but to get an award like this, it just feels great and it just kind of shows how awesome of a season, no matter what we achieved or what we didn't. So, to kind of see everyone and get back together, just to receive this is such an honor," said Ciera Toomey,

"Of course, we wanted to get that state championship. For us seniors, I mean everything happens for a reason I guess it just wasn't meant for us. The past three out of the four years of our high school, just this wasn't our year and I don't know what we did, or what. So just knowing that we got the number one team really means a lot," said Moriah Murray.