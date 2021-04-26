Lackawanna Trail Tops Mountain View 9-3 in Lackawanna League Battle

KINGSLEY, Pa. — The Lackawanna Trail baseball team beat Mountain View 9-3 on Monday. With the win, the Lions improve to 6-1 and leap frog the Eagles for the top spot in the Lackawanna League Division 4 standings. The Eagles handed the Lions their only loss earlier this month with a 13-5 win on April 5.
