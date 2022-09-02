Lackawanna Trail Prepares for PIAA Wrestling Team Dual Championships

"Just for them to get the experience to go down there," Lackawanna Trail Wrestling Coach Keith Youtz explained. "I went down with Abington and it was a great experience for the kids to go to that arena in the Giant Center, just to be down there could be like 8,000 people maybe I don't really remember what there we're a lot of people there. You got 4 mats and 8 top teams in the state are going to be wrestling at the same time. The crowd roar at times when you are there and you look up at all the people. It's a good experience. Chestnut Ridge is very tough. They got three state place winners and two state qualifiers and they are just really solid right now they have 7 seniors. So it's a small district, District 5 but they are just loaded this year."