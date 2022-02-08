Lackawanna Football Conference Holds Media Day

Coaches and Players from the Lackawanna Football Conference Met the Media Tuesday for the League's Annual Media Day

OLYPHANT, Pa. — It's media day for the Lackawanna Football Conference, and you can feel the excitement in the air.

"You have the Dream Game, Media Day, heat ac. is coming up and two-a-days and it's hard to believe three weeks from Friday, we'll be in full pads and kickoff will be rolling around," Lackawanna Trail Football Coach Steve Jervis said. "So it's an exciting time. In this area, I think people look forward to high school football."

"I just think it's so important for our area," Valley View Football Coach George Howanitz added. "Football is so important, especially here in the valley. I get so many phone calls now. 'We can't wait for the season to start' or you see people at the store 'When's that first scrimmage?' People around here really look forward to football."

Looking forward to what will be Howantiz's final year coaching at Valley View. With his son, Adam, back at quarterback, they'll be one of the best Class 4A teams in District II -- but the talent all around the room -- from Single-A Old Forge, to 2A Lakeland, and 3A Scranton Prep.

"Yeah, I'm ready to go," Scranton Prep senior lineman Anthony Nicotera said. "I'm very excited for the season. It's great seeing all the best players from Lackawanna County."

None better than Nicotera's teammate London Montgomery. Prep's star running back committed to Penn State last month, a weight lifted off his shoulders.

"Just focus on myself, focus on my teammates, my coaches, my family," Montgomery said. "Just ride it out. Enjoy my senior year."

A year that starts with a bang. Prep plays Lakeland week 1. Two of the top teams in the conference, and they wouldn't have it any other way.

"I like that because why not have a tougher game at the beginning of the season and then get punched in the face by a team in districts or states?" Montgomery said. "You don't want any cupcake teams in the beginning of the year because they're not going to help you get better. Lakeland's definitely going to help us get better throughout the year."