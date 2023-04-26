A.J. Kucharski The Multi-Sport Athlete And League Champion At Valley View

Kucharski plays football, basketball and track and field

ARCHBALD, Pa. — On the gridiron A.J. Kucharski a Lackawanna League Division I 1st team All-Star at Linebacker and a league title for Coach Howanitz. On the court for the Valley View Cougars another 1st team nod in the Lackawanna League and a league title for Coach Kurpis in basketball. And in track at least a share of the league title for A.J. and his teammates. Not many kids can say that and still compete at a high level with little or no time off between seasons.

“Just through my parents, my grandpa with all the success that he had and all his sports. And Coach Howanitz for all the years that he has coached us and pushed us hard you just buckle down in whatever sports that you are playing, and you push through and hopefully you come out on top,” said A.J.



At the recent home meet against Scranton Kucharski with a few personal records. Going 20 feet 10 inches in the long jump and in the 300 hurdles a time of 41.47. Kucharski part of four gold medals 1st in the 110 high hurdles and part of the 4x400 relay.

“It's tough. Even though the jumps are the track, and the track is just the track it's just hard running from a straight line to the curve and jumping over stuff. I feel good on my legs and just happy to PR today,” again said A.J.



AJ has already put the sport of basketball behind him and soon he will put track and field in the rearview mirror. And in the fall head down to Wilkes and play football. He will be a linebacker for the Colonels.