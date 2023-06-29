Kooper Peacock Heads To Lock Haven To Study Conservation Law And Law Enforcement

For many of these kids playing football in college is definitely in their future, but talking to some of them they plan on focusing on academics and giving up the sport that they love so much.



“And where are you going to college? Lock Haven not to play football thought. No? What are you going to do out at Lock Haven? Conservation Law and Law Enforcement. What do want to be then? Game warden. I was always an avid hunter you know. I love the outdoors and I think that I will be able to put my experience into the outdoors and help people out,” again said Kooper.



Kooper played his last high-school football game in the recent District IV All-Star Classic at Williamsport Area High-School. Stats are nice 13 total touchdowns in the 2022 season and 4 interceptions and named 1st team All-State in "4A" as a defensive athlete.



“It was honestly a pleasure. We had the best coaches in the state in my opinion. Every game we took it very personal at Jersey Shore and we loved every moment and we sacrificed for each other, and we had each other's back and it was probably the best experience ever. The greatest memory and greatest play at Jersey Shore in your mind for you? I think it was advancing to the state championship game. You know the last play when the time finally ran out and the feeling when everyone is throwing Hershey kisses out onto the field. It was probably the greatest moment that I had,” added Kooper.