Kiearra Saldi from Taylor recognized at the top youth bowler in the nation 2018-2019 for her 221 average

It doesn't take long to recognize 19 year old bowler Kiearra Saldi.

That style, poise and power is evident on each and every frame.

Strikes are the norm, but picking up the spare is her specialty.

Recently home from college-Saldi is receiving the highest award from the

United States Bowling Congress a youth bowler can receive. She had the

highest average in the nation for the 2018-2019 year a 221 average while

attending Holy Cross high school.

"Talk about the excitement and how honored you are to receive that? Oh.

It was amazing. I am very honored and grateful to receive it. I've worked so

hard and it was one of the greatest accomplishments that I have ever made.

I can't believe that I did it," said Kiearra.

Kiearra started bowling at the age of 6 here at Idle Hours North and then

also down at Idle Hours South. She continues bowling to this day at

Duquesne University where they Dukes are ranked 10th in the country.

"Yes! We are doing fantastic. We just came off a weekend where we went (13-0) and won the tournament-the Hawk Flight invite and we actually shot our highest Team Baker game which was 1331 so it was an amazing weekend," again said Kiearra.

A dual bio-medical engineer and pre-med major at Duquesne-Kiearra wants to

become an orthodontist. Well on her way she made Dean's list last semester.

"That is pretty awesome! Why did you choose that field and how hard is that?

It's pretty hard but I always like a challenge and I always wanted to help people

someday and I had braces myself so if I can make somebody smile I would love

to do that," added Kiearra.

Her biggest fans her family and everyone in the Northern Lackawanna Bowling

Conference proud to have one of their own as the best in the nation. Steve Lloyd