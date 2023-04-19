Keystone to the Cape: Giants Associate Head Coach Smyth Joins Giants Head Coach Shevchik as Cape League Manager

Ryan Smyth is Preparing for His First Season as Manager for the Wareham Gatemen in the Cape Cod Baseball League

LA PLUME, Pa. — Keystone Baseball Coach Jamie Shevchik, and his Associate Head Coach Ryan Smyth have coached together for over a decade, but Smyth has a new, summer job.

"I’m really excited to start," Smyth said. "I’m an energetic kind of guy. I'm really happy for the opportunity. Jamie (Shevchik) says it all the time. It’s one of the best jobs in baseball.”

That job is managing in the Cape Cod Baseball League. After coaching alongside Shevchik for the Brewster Whitecaps the last six summers – winning two, Cape League titles – Smyth is now gearing up for his first season as manager for the Wareham Gatemen.

We are excited to announce the hiring of Ryan Smyth as the Gatemen Field Manager for the 2023 season! Ryan comes from the strong coaching tree of Brewster's Jamie Shevchik @Jshev21 . Full story to follow on https://t.co/teDFGYG8Hj#gogatemen pic.twitter.com/aEXvfXi7nh — Wareham Gatemen (@WarehamGatemen) November 18, 2022

<”I’m extremely, extremely proud of Ryan (Smyth)," Shevchik said. "It’s something that I think he deserves. He’s grinded it out here at Keystone for 13 years and he’s been on my staff and we’ve had a lot of success together.”

They even lived together in the same beach cottage, but all that is about to change.

Yes, these college coaching colleagues are about to manage against each other this summer, which makes recruiting their rosters as interesting as you might imagine.

”It’s been fun," Smyth joked. "We’ve fought over a couple guys here and there. I walk outside. I go outside and have those conversations.”

Ryan Smyth always chases perfection, on and off the field.



Now he’s bringing that mindset to a new field: Spillane Field in Wareham



Read our @A_Fantucchio inside look of the new Gatemen manager: https://t.co/iHWocQckii pic.twitter.com/8vfDjGM2oh — Cape League (@OfficialCCBL) February 6, 2023

”A lot of secrets coming out of that office," Shevchik joked back. "Every time he gets a phone call, I can hear him walking outside and having conversations about players, but that first game that we play against each other is going to be really special. To have two coaches here at Keystone with now two out of, in my opinion, the ten best jobs in all of baseball is really cool to see.”