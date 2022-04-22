Keystone Honors Dr. Michael Mould with Gala

Giants Celebrate Career of Dr. Michael Mould, Who Spent Over 50 Years at Keystone

LA PLUME, Pa. — Keystone College honored one their own Friday night with a gala for Dr. Michael Mould at the Theatre in Brooks. Mould has been associated with Keystone for the better part of five decades, stepping on campus at what was then Keystone Junior College in 1962.

He coached soccer and basketball and then baseball for nearly 30 years before stepping in as the school's Athletic Director. He held the same position at Misericordia before returning to the Giants.

Mould told Newswatch 16 it's an honor, to be honored.

"It was a remarkable journey," Mould said. "I set out to work with young men and young women as a physical education teacher and I had a chance to make an impact on the lives of people and that to me has been very, very satisfying."