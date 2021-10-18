Joe Maddon Hosts Try Not to Suck in the Valley Golf Tournament

SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Joe Maddon's hosted his annual "Try Not to Suck in the Valley" Golf Tournament at Valley Country Club. It's all to benefit the Hazleton Integration Project. On Maddon's T-shirt was his slogan in Japanese, inspired by his Angels phenom, Shohei Ohtani.

"I found my original Japanese version from Chicago this past summer and brought it in to the ballpark," Maddon explained. "I said 'Shohei (Ohtani), check this out.' He looked and he smiled and he came back. I asked for their interpretation, him and Ippei (Mizuhara), his translator and they came back with this interpretation, a little bit more elaborate. So I did it and Shohei walked into my office and he loved it."