Joe Johnson making return to NBA at age 40

The seven-time NBA All-Star is returning to the league on a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics.
Credit: AP
FILE - Houston Rockets guard Joe Johnson is shown during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., in this Wednesday, April 11, 2018, file photo. USA Basketball has finalized the 14-player roster for the final round of AmeriCup qualifying later this month, a group led by NBA All-Stars Joe Johnson and Isaiah Thomas. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After three years of semi-retirement, Joe Johnson is back where it all began. 

The former Little Rock Central standout signed a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics, who originally drafted Johnson out of Arkansas back in 2001. 

Johnson last played in the NBA in the 2017-18 season, when he played 55 games for the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets. 

During his career in the NBA, Johnson was named an All-Star seven times, was named to an All-NBA team in 2010, and was named to an all-rookie team during his first year of professional basketball.

Since then, he's been standout player during his career in Ice Cube's three-on-three basketball league, The Big3, where he was the MVP in 2019 and 2021. 

Now that Johnson as returned to the NBA, he could play as soon as Wednesday night when Boston takes on Cleveland.

