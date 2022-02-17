Jim Thorpe Boys Reach Schuylkill League Championship Game

"I mean they played phenomenal in the 2nd half," Jim Thorpe Boys Basketball Coach Jason McElmoyle said. "We we're down by a few points. I think in the beginning we kind of got caught up with the atmosphere and everything. Once we settled down and they stated playing their style of basketball they played phenomenal. I can say that I am so proud of them. I can't say enough about them and they are having the opportunity to play on Friday night so we are just going to go back to work and see what happens. We are excited. I couldn't tell you the last time that we we're here. I know that it has been a while. It's the first time for any of these guys. It's the first time for me so we are just looking forward to the opportunity on who we got to play."