Jim Coles, Proud to Serve

We are saying farewell and happy retirement to a longtime leader in local sports here at WNEP-TV.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — For more than three decades, he's danced his way into our living rooms—the hometown North Pocono grad who joined WNEP first as a sports reporter and eventually became its sports director.

For years, a familiar sight on the sidelines at stadiums and gyms all across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

The steady hand every Friday night during football season ripping off highlights and commanding the sports final like no one before him.

But when needed, Jim Coles could step into any role at WNEP. One memorable April Fools Day, he tried his hand at weather.

When the COVID pandemic forced many of us to work from home, Jimmy took his turn anchoring the news.

When floodwaters devastated communities across the region, Jimmy even climbed into a boat and reported on the destruction first-hand.

His colorful wardrobe was a constant topic of conversation—an array of shirts and sweaters that always looked good on him.

And he would never hesitate to poke fun at himself as evidenced in his numerous appearances on Talkback Feedback.

After more than 30 years, after literally hundreds of high school games, and thousands of high school athletes with whom he crossed paths, he knew their fathers he knew their uncles he remembered historic teams that had long faded into the history books.

The Penn State alum ended up at more Nittany Lions games than he could count.

He has been to the Rose Bowl, the Cotton Bowl, the Blockbuster, the Fiesta—one might say Jim Coles has seen more bowls than a Tupperware salesman

Now that sounds like a line he would use.