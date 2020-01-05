Jill Korgeski denied one last shot

Even without a season, King's All-American shot put athlete Jill Korgeski is the MAC Outdoor Track and Field Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year

DUNMORE, Pa. — Jill Korgeski has always prioritized the former half of the term student-athlete. After placing 5th in the women's shot put at the NCAA Championships in 2018, she took last year off to focus on her studies as a Physicians Assistant major. This year, the Dunmore-native was set to return for her final year of eligibility, but instead of one last shot, her athletic career is over.

"It's definitely a hard thing to swallow," Korgeski said. "Between Dunmore and King's, I've made a lot of great relationships, a lot of great friendships and sports has always been a huge part of my life. So sad to see it go, but happy I could be a part of it."

Korgeski was more than a part of it. She was the first All-American in program history – something she accomplished four times – but it's her dedication to education that stood out. So even without a season, the MAC named her the Outdoor Track and Field Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

"It's an honor to be able to receive that," Korgeski said. "I think it represents how much my coaches and family and teachers really harp that school is the number one priority and you really just kind of put into perspective the priority of what you have to have to do every day."

What she has to do these days? Prepare for the boards, but as she and plans for the future, she can reminisce on the past.