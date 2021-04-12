x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Jersey Shore, Canton Fall in State Semifinal Games

Both Bulldogs and Warriors Suffer Their First Respective Losses in the State Semifinals

ALTOONA, Pa. — Jersey Shore actually had a 10-0 lead on Aliquippa in the Class 4A semifinals, but the Quips dominated the second half, closing the game on a 41-6 run. In Class 1A, Canton's magical run came to an end, falling to Bishop Guilfoyle 20-7. So both the Bulldogs and Warriors suffer their respective first losses in the state semifinals - certainly a tough way to end a memorable run.

RELATED: Jersey Shore Falls to Aliquippa 41-16 in PIAA Class 4A Semifinals

RELATED: Canton's Run Ends in 20-7 Loss to Bishop Guilfoyle in State Semifinals

RELATED: Canton football making their best run since 1990, and even better than that season.

 

"This is even a memory today with a loss," Canton Football Coach Tyler Sechrist said. "It just hurts. It's just such a memorable season, such a great group of kids. These kids have really fought hard. They never even quit and I'm just so proud of them and it's just been a great run."

In Other News

Jersey Shore, Canton Fall in State Semifinal Games