Jersey Shore, Canton Fall in State Semifinal Games

ALTOONA, Pa. — Jersey Shore actually had a 10-0 lead on Aliquippa in the Class 4A semifinals, but the Quips dominated the second half, closing the game on a 41-6 run. In Class 1A, Canton's magical run came to an end, falling to Bishop Guilfoyle 20-7. So both the Bulldogs and Warriors suffer their respective first losses in the state semifinals - certainly a tough way to end a memorable run.