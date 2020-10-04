Jenna Bradley still training daily, hoping for senior season

Holy Cross pitcher Jenna Bradley continues to train in hopes of having a senior season.

"It hurts," Jenna Bradley said. "I want to play."

Like all athletes right now, Jenna Bradley can't play, but in the meantime, she can train.

"It's so important because, at the drop of a dime, they can say 'hey, you're going to play,'" Bradley said. "So, we can't be looking negatively like 'oh, our season's already over.' We have to be ready to go whenever."

This Holy Cross senior is making sure she will be. The Scranton-native is coming off one of the most dominant seasons we've ever seen. In the circle, she went 19-4, with a 1.14 ERA and 307 K – becoming the first pitcher in Lackawanna League history to fan over 300. She also hit .549, with 8 HR and 44 RBI, leading the Crusaders to a district title, but a year later, she's waiting, wanting, working.

"We're trying to stay positive, being creative with what we do at home," Bradley said. "My dad has had his own little boot camp going on with my brother and I, and my cousin, Lauren. We're still working. We're hopeful something's going to happen for us."

Bradley is coming here to Hillside Park in Clarks Summit just about every day. That way, whatever's next – her senior year at Holy Cross or her freshman year at UMass – she'll be ready.

"The captains from the team at UMass reached out, and we kind of started team bonding already, having themed Zoom conferences," Bradley explained. "To be there is going to be really exciting, but I'm going to miss all the memories I've been able to make here."

But she's still holding out hope – to make more.

"It kills me on the inside, honestly," Bradley admitted." I think it just stresses the fact that you have to play every game like it's your last game."