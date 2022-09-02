Jaret Lane Ranked 19th In The Country: Division I Wrestling Rankings

Lane wrestles at 125lbs for Lehigh

CATAWISSA, Pa. — A pinner...A winner. That is a great way to describe Lehigh University 125lb wrestler Jaret Lane. The former 2x state champ from Southern Columbia carried his (182-9) high-school record into the collegiate ranks, and last season as a junior with the Mountain Hawks winning that Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association title and going (2-2) at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships as a 14 seed. So far this year Lane is (10-5).

"That is kind of something our coaches in high-school preached was stay on top of your school work and that will take you great places. So I mean taking care of schoolwork throughout high-school was something that helped me get here to Lehigh. And when I am here the school is obviously hard but it's worth the reward putting that work in for wrestling and school," said Jaret.

Jaret has wrestled all the top guys in the country this year at 125lbs. He lost to Spencer Lee from Iowa earlier in the season before Lee's season ended due to surgery. And Jaret also picking up a big win at Penn State before Drew Hildenbrandt transferred in.

"This year I wrestled (3) top 10 guys so far. Whether it's a win or a loss it's still a good opportunity to get better and all of it is preparation for March. So each week each match you just have to go out there and get after it and try to get better," again said Jaret.

Jaret's dad Kent is the Southern Columbia's head wrestling coach.

"He was always a little undersized when he was young and he finally filled into the weight classes in high-school. and he has been a tremendously hard worker. He is a student of the game. He knows more about wrestling than just about any person that I know," said Kent.

Like any good father there are conversations before and after matches.

"We have our conversations. We are a little like oil and water sometimes," again said Kent.

"Yeah I mean it just shows that he cares. He wants me to win. He wants me to do the best that I can do," added Jaret.

The EIWA championships are in Ithaca New York at Cornell this year followed by the Division I NCAA wrestling championships in Detroit.