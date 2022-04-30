James Franklin Makes it to Jahan Dotson's Draft Party Just in Time

"I actually FaceTime'd Micah (Parsons), like I said, right before the draft and coach (James) Franklin was with him," Dotson explained to WUSA in Washington D.C. "They were both in Vegas and literally, it was like insane. As soon as I got called the pick, coach Franklin drove into my driveway and made it to my draft party. So, it was awesome to have him there. That's literally my guy. He took a chance on me four years ago and I'll forever be thankful for that and he's taught me so many life lessons. He's been like a second dad to me. So, just super thankful for him, love him to death and just can't wait."