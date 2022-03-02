Jackson Danzig Joins Older Brothers Ross And Ethan As 1,000 Point Scorers At The University Of Scranton

Also their father and grandfather we're 1,000 point scorers in college

SCRANTON, Pa. — "I definitely say winning the state title is above scoring the milestone just because that is something very hard to do, and it's a once in a lifetime memory," said Jackson Danzig.

That's Jackson Danzig comparing Abington Heights 2018 "5A "boy's basketball state championship-a team that he was part of to recently going over 1,000 points in his career at the University of Scranton. And joining his father also a 1,000 point scorer in college at Baker University in Kansas and his two older brothers Ross and Ethan who also played for their Dad Carl at the U.

"It has always been like a huge dream of mine to achieve this goal but nothing comes before winning. You know that is the team goal that is my goal. I wanted to make sure that I was able to do whatever I was able to do to help us achieve our goals," again said Jackson.

"You just never know how this is all going to play out. And to have three sons has been a blessing, and to have one that played sports would be amazing. But all three of them ended up playing and to have all three of them have their success in their own way is very surreal,' said Carl.

Scoring 1,000 points kind of runs in the Danzig family. Even Carl's father scored 1,000 points while playing at Bucknell.

"As far as his exploits and everything I was in the dark and not until I was older much older in my 20's did I find out what a tremendous player that he was," again said Carl.

Growing up the Danzig's always had time for a pick-up game. More of a family affair than anything but sports was fun and all three boy's made the same decision to come to the University of Scranton and play Division III college basketball.

"A lot of games in the driveway. A lot of games I lost and a lot of times I ended up crying because they would beat up on me so much, but I wouldn't be where I am today without my brothers or my Dad," added Jackson.

"For his mother and I to be able to have those bonus years that most people don't get it's really been a thrill for us to be on the front row of watching our kids just have these amazing experiences here," added Carl.