Jack Mekilo Retires as Riverside Girls Basketball Coach

"21 years was a long time and coach (Jim) Rupp and I talked about it before the season and just the combination of doing it for a long time, the commitment it takes and some things happening on the family part of it that just made it seem like the perfect time for us to go," Mekilo said. "Riverside's a special place. I went to school here myself, I grew up here. My kids went here. My wife went here. My brother went here. The Mekilo's have been in Riverside for 50 years and you don't get to call yourself an elite program, but I think 14 years, no losing seasons, to go out with two district championships? It was funny, at the end, every time we lost a game, everybody was storming the court. So, I think that says something about our program and we're certainly proud of it and anxious to see what the girls that are coming back are going to do next because we certainly expect them and think they can keep it going."