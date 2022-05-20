Ioppolo With 4 Gold Medals At The District II Track And Field Championships

Wallenpaupack senior wins the 100 and 300 meter hurdles and the long and triple jumps

SCRANTON, Pa. — Four gold medals. That's what Anastasia Ioppolo took home from the District 2 Track and Field Championships. It was a new 2 day format that helped the Wallenpaupack Buckhorn senior.

"I was kind of happy about it with the hurdles actually because typically when the hurdles are in the same day I tend to do better in the preliminaries. So I will say the two day thing did help me in the finals for hurdles," said Anastasia.

In the 300 hurdles she ripped off a 45.62 taking it all in stride and followed that up by winning the 3A Girl's triple jump going 38 feet 9 1/4 inches a new District II AAA record.

"I stared long jump and 100 hurdles in 7th grade. And I was naturally pretty descent at long jump I was not very good at hurdles at all.That was definitely something that I like built up skill over time," again said Anastasia.

Rested and ready for more the 100 hurdles was her to take going 15 seconds flat on day 2 for her 3rd gold medal in 2 days. The 4th came in the long jump finishing up at 18 feet 5 1/4 inches. Ioppolo breaking her old district record.

We'll plans on heading to Amherst College in Massachusetts this fall after graduating from Wallenpaupack in June. She plans on studying biology and she is not quite sure yet if she wants to become a doctor.

"I think as time goes on I get a little bit more excited. I am starting to be a little bit more ready for it just because I think that it is going to be a good experience. And I am doing track at Amherst so I think that it's exciting to be able to move up to the collegiate level and see how things are that way.