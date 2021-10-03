Invaders And Warriors Taking A Pair Of Wrestlers To The "AAA" State Championships On Saturday

West Scranton Senior Cam Butka is coming off a Super Regional Wrestling Championship at the East "3A" tournament

SCRANTON, Pa. — AAA East 285lb Super Regional Wrestling Champion Cam Butka from West Scranton High-School is back in the wrestling room training for Saturday's "3A" State Finals. Joining him at Hershey is Invader teammate Austin Fashouer the 120lb Super Regional Runner-up.

"It's a lot better than going alone. Just because both of us have never been down there. It's kind of all new territory. It is nice to go down there knowing someone else is doing the same thing that you are," said Cam.

"It feels great. I always wanted to be here and then my senior year I'm going and pushing and getting it," said Austin.

"This is the first time that we will have (2) wrestlers place in the same year. We have had (2) wrestlers down at states a few times but never more than (1) placer. So this is exciting. We are going down and hopefully we wrestle well. The nerves we said there should be no nerves because you already know that you are going home with a medal around your neck so let it rip you know," said Paul.

In the wrestling room here with some of the West Scranton Invader wrestlers are kids from Delaware Valley. Zachary Jacaruso and Jason Henderson they are also headed to states this Saturday at Hershey.

"You know that it is very important. The last two years I made it down there with nobody. This year to have a teammate with me you know that I drive off my teammates success. Bringing him down means a lot to me I get to build off of what he can do and hopefully I can do better," said Jason.

"I have been pushing myself in the room and working hard. Just being in Super Regions was great. And winning that and winning the NE Regional felt great. And now being the #1 seed in the state it also feels great. Now I have to just keep on working and pushing forward and hopefully get the gold," said Zachary.

In all 12 wrestlers in "3A" will compete in the finals all medalists. The top 8 in each weight class are the best of the best in the state.

"I have a plan. Hopefully it works out. We will see this weekend," added Cam.