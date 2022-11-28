Inaugural Coaches vs. Cancer media day held in Scranton

On Sunday, Coaches vs. Cancer NEPA held a media day for high school basketball teams in District II, and they had a great turnout for the inaugural event.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Believe it or not, we are less than a week away from the start of the high school basketball season.

It was a day inside Riverfront Sports in Scranton.

Nearly 50 girls' and boys' basketball teams from District II were on hand.

Players and coaches had the chance to talk about the upcoming season with the media, boost their social media platforms, and compete in a three-point shooting contest.

WNEP was one of many proud sponsors of the event, and Landon Stolar was honored to be the emcee, interviewing some of the reigning district champions.

Of course, the first-of-its-kind event was all for a great cause.

"It's the first time we're doing it, but it's something that we're passionate about here locally in District II with Coaches versus Cancer," said Andrew Kettel, Coaches vs. Cancer NEPA Chairman. "So, we invited all the captains of the boys and girls teams to come, talk about our cause, of course, but also feature our student-athletes in District II and what their season hopes are and give them a little bit of the limelight today before their season starts next week."

This continues to be one of the most successful chapters of Coaches vs. Cancer in the country.

Now in its 15th year, they've raised over $3 million for the American Cancer Society.

Like the national organization, they also had a Champion Award this year, which went to Valley View's Larry Pegula for his years of dedication to this cause.