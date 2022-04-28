Huskies Baseball Team Setting New Homerun Records This Season

Newbert and Ofier hold several new records at Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Huskies baseball team leads the PSAC in homeruns. A whopping 66 this season for Mike Collins group. Redshirt senior Ben Newbert hit #17 recently setting a new single season record for homers. And Kyle Ofier another redshirt senior from Pittston Area the switch hitting 2nd baseman clobbered 7 homeruns in a single week claiming the PSAC Player of the week award and the Atlantic Region athlete of the week.

"Having those two guys as the 1-2 punch is great. And to have two guys setting records and hitting that many homeruns for the same team at the same time is really special," said Mike Collins.

"He is having a phenomenal season. We came in here together as freshman. He's always has had that pop in his bat and it's really shown," said Kyle Ofier.

"Right now Kyle holds the school record here at Bloomsburg for homeruns in a career with 43 passing Matt Karchner just a few weeks ago. They are both tied with the school record for RBI'S in a career at 165. Two records that Coach Collins thought would never be touched here at Bloomsburg.

"How old that record is. That record has been here 32 years or so. When you look back in the record books over the years that is something I didn't think that we would see that broken. But coming into this year I kind of looked at Kyle's numbers and realized that it was possible. Man he got hot and he just absolutely shattered it," again said Mike.

"A lot of my success in my power has been in the weight room. I dedicated myself to that at the end of my high-school career and definitely when I got here," again said Kyle.

By the numbers when Kyle isn't at the field he's at work. The 8th grade Algebra II honors teacher has a full class at Saint Columbus Catholic School in Bloomsburg. He graduates this semester with his middle school math degree.

"I love the whole teaching aspect of things. I love teaching. I love being that role model for kids," added Kyle.