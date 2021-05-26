How to watch Thursday's Phillies game on YouTube

You won't be able to find Thursday's game against the Marlins on TV. Here's how to watch on YouTube.

PHILADELPHIA — If you're hoping to sit down and watch the Phillies take on the Marlins on TV Thursday, you're out of luck.

The game will be streamed exclusively on YouTube.

The game between the Phillies and Marlins is set to get underway at 12:00 p.m. eastern time on Thursday from LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Here's how you can watch:

The game is being featured as MLB's "Game of the Week Live" on the MLB YouTube channel. You can click here for a link to the stream. The link has also been embedded in this story below.

MLB said the stream will include live game commentary from the Phillies, Marlins, MLB and YouTube creators.